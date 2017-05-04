Designing Prey's sci-fi space station to be like a 'mega-dungeon'
When designing the titanic space station that upcoming game Prey takes place on, Arkane Studios knew that they wanted more than just a set of levels for the player to shoot their way through. They wanted the Talos 1 to feel almost like an ecosystem: interconnected, enormous and - until recently - fully functional.
