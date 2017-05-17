Dear NASA: A space station orbiting t...

Dear NASA: A space station orbiting the moon is pointless

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hot Air

At a recent conference, NASA unveiled their Next Big Thing in space exploration priorities. Shockingly, it was very different from some of the proposals we've seen floated recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper Tue Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr '17 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC