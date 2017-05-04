Countdown: South Asia Satellite to be launched today1 min ago

New Delhi [India] May 5 : The South Asia Satellite is all set to be launched on Friday by the Indian Space Research organization . The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV F-09 carrying the communication and broadcasting satellite will take off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikotta at 4.57 pm.

