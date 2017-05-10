China Simulates Extended Moon Stays A...

China Simulates Extended Moon Stays Amid Space Drive

Read more: Voice of America

The Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province. China is testing the ability for future astronauts to stay on the moon for extended periods, as Beijing accelerates its space program and looks to put people on the surface of the moon within the next two decades.

