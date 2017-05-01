China and Europe plan to build a Moon Villagea as an international...
New Delhi, May 1: Considering the possibility of a new joint base on the moon, the space agencies of Europe and China have begun discussing collaborative projects on the moonbase. It is been reported that China along with Europe is looking to build a human outpost on the moon.
