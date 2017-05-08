Cassini Spacecraft Finds Surprisingly Vast Void Between Saturn's Rings
Scientists have long thought that the peculiar narrow gap between Saturn and its rings contains a lot of dust and debris. But they were surprised to find that the region appears to be relatively dust free.
