Canada Post Reveals Stamp for Canadarm Space Shuttle Robotic Arm
More than three and a half decades after it first reached out into space, the Canadarm is set to extend its legacy by appearing on a new postage stamp. Canada Post, Canada's postal service, revealed the new maple leaf-shaped stamp at a ceremony held at the Glen Ames Senior Public School in Toronto on April 28. Deepak Chopra, Canada Post's president and CEO, was joined by Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen for the stamp's unveiling.
