Black Hole Birth May Have Been Witnessed by Space Telescopes
New observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope and the ground-based Large Binocular Telescope have revealed what may be a black hole born from a collapsing star 22 light-years from Earth, NASA officials said. The star was 25 times as massive as Earth's sun and should have exploded in a brilliant supernova .
