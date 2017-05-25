Black Hole Birth May Have Been Witnes...

Black Hole Birth May Have Been Witnessed by Space Telescopes

14 hrs ago

New observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope and the ground-based Large Binocular Telescope have revealed what may be a black hole born from a collapsing star 22 light-years from Earth, NASA officials said. The star was 25 times as massive as Earth's sun and should have exploded in a brilliant supernova .

