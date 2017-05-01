Astronaut Peggy Whitson Talks Life in Space from Miles Above Earth
She says life on board the International Space Station is extraordinary, but the astronauts are not out of touch with their loved ones. "Here in low Earth orbit, when we're going around the planet, 250 miles above the earth, 17,500 miles an hour, so once every 90 minutes we're going around the earth, and we can actually use an internet protocol phone because we have the appropriate satellites that can get those bandwidths down and we can call home from here," said Whitson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|18 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC