Astronaut Peggy Whitson Talks Life in Space from Miles Above Earth

She says life on board the International Space Station is extraordinary, but the astronauts are not out of touch with their loved ones. "Here in low Earth orbit, when we're going around the planet, 250 miles above the earth, 17,500 miles an hour, so once every 90 minutes we're going around the earth, and we can actually use an internet protocol phone because we have the appropriate satellites that can get those bandwidths down and we can call home from here," said Whitson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.