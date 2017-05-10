Astronaut from Camas says give me my space

Expedition 19/20, March 26 to Oct. 11, 2009: Mike Barratt launched as flight engineer on Russia's Soyuz TMA 14. Barratt performed two spacewalks during 199 days in space. STS-133, Feb. 24 to March 9, 2011: Barratt served as mission specialist on STS-133, the 39th and final mission for space shuttle Discovery.

