Astronaut from Camas says give me my space
Expedition 19/20, March 26 to Oct. 11, 2009: Mike Barratt launched as flight engineer on Russia's Soyuz TMA 14. Barratt performed two spacewalks during 199 days in space. STS-133, Feb. 24 to March 9, 2011: Barratt served as mission specialist on STS-133, the 39th and final mission for space shuttle Discovery.
