Astronaut Anna Fisher, First Mom in Space, Retires From NASA After 39 Years
The last member of NASA's first group of space shuttle astronauts to still work for the agency has retired after more than three decades of service. "We appreciate all of the years that Anna has dedicated to our space program," said Chris Cassidy, chief of NASA's Astronaut Office at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC