Analogy for Space: Aviation or Seafaring?
Space flight has very little in common with aviation; it is much closer in spirit to ocean voyaging - Arthur C. Clarke, Profiles of the Future: An Inquiry into the Limits of the Possible , Harper and Row, New York, 1963. The current drift of America's civil space program has many reaching to discuss the philosophy and methods we rely on to pursue space travel.
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
