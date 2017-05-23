American Campus Communities CEO Bill Bayless Inducted into West...
American Campus Communities , the nation's largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties, announced today that Bill Bayless, the company's co-founder and CEO was inducted into West Virginia University's prestigious Academy of Distinguished Alumni - one of the University's highest honors. WVU President Dr. E. Gordon Gee with this year's Distinguished Alumni: Dr. George Fahey, Dr. Linda Carson, Bill Bayless.
