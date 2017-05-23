American Campus Communities CEO Bill ...

American Campus Communities CEO Bill Bayless Inducted into West...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

American Campus Communities , the nation's largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties, announced today that Bill Bayless, the company's co-founder and CEO was inducted into West Virginia University's prestigious Academy of Distinguished Alumni - one of the University's highest honors. WVU President Dr. E. Gordon Gee with this year's Distinguished Alumni: Dr. George Fahey, Dr. Linda Carson, Bill Bayless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr '17 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr '17 Brandy trujillo 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC