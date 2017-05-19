AEROCOMM holds monthly meeting at Mojave Air & Space Port
Erik Franks, operations manager for Masten Space Systems Inc., shares the XA-0.1b rocket "Xombie" with AEROCOMM members and special guest Dick Rutan during an AEROCOMM monthly meeting. Masten Space Systems Inc. has 22 employees and specializes in building and launching reusable rockets.
