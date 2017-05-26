A Rock Star In Space: Juanes Seeks The Universal On 'Mis Planes Son Amarte'
"I'm not gonna be afraid of anything anymore," Juanes says. "I don't want to follow any trends in music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC