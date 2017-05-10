$100M N.S. spaceport has plan to laun...

$100M N.S. spaceport has plan to launch satellites into orbit by 2020

Maritime Launch Services Ltd. plans to send Ukrainian-built Cyclone 4 rockets into orbit from Canso, N.S. The company behind a proposed spaceport in coastal Nova Scotia says it has "several" clients committed to launching satellites, though it's not ready to divulge any more details. "Several is what I'll commit to at this point.

