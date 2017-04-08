West Fork High School Adds Four To Ha...

West Fork High School Adds Four To Hall Of Fame, Including NASA Engineer

13 hrs ago

After a successful first year of the West Fork High School Hall of Fame, the school is back for the second annual ceremony, adding four people to the list. One of the inductees, Janie Harriman served West Fork Schools as a teacher and counselor, touching the lives of students for more than three decades.

