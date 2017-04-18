Watch Astronaut Peggy Whitson's Record-Breaking Spacewalk
There was a time when 36 minutes seemed like a long time to be walking in space. That was on June 3, 1965, when NASA's Ed White ventured outside his Gemini IV spacecraft, tripling the 12 minutes outdoors the Soviet Union's Alexei Leonov had managed when he became the first human being to walk in space, just three months earlier.
