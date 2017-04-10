UML to mark 60 years of Space Age

Astronauts, scientists, NASA officials and entrepreneurs will come to UMass Lowell this month to explore the next frontiers in exploration, including space travel, humans' ability to live on other planets, and research that benefits life on Earth. "Space Exploration in the Upcoming Decade: The Domestication of Space" will unite astrophysicists, researchers, students and industry leaders from around the world to share their work and navigate new challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.