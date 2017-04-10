UML to mark 60 years of Space Age
Astronauts, scientists, NASA officials and entrepreneurs will come to UMass Lowell this month to explore the next frontiers in exploration, including space travel, humans' ability to live on other planets, and research that benefits life on Earth. "Space Exploration in the Upcoming Decade: The Domestication of Space" will unite astrophysicists, researchers, students and industry leaders from around the world to share their work and navigate new challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Sat
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC