Trump to call commander of International Space Station
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday the call with astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer will take place on April 24. On that date, Whitson, the first woman to command the International Space Station, will have spent 535 days in space, the most time spent in space of any American astronaut.
