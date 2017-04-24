Trump is lost in space with Mars plan...

Trump is lost in space with Mars plan, according to experts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

President Donald Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump, talks with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, following a video conference with the International Space Station, Monday, April 24, 2017, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo American astronauts may be walking on Mars in the next eight years, or ideally the next four, if President Donald Trump has his way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 1 hr So What 54
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 21 hr nanoanomaly 195
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr 15 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC