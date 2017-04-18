'Tomatosphere'! How Kids Are Helping ...

'Tomatosphere'! How Kids Are Helping to Grow Future Space Food

Astronauts have successfully grown lettuce and other plants on the International Space Station , but what happens to seeds during spaceflight? To better understand how plant seeds react to microgravity, the Tomatosphere project is sending tomato seeds on a round-trip to the ISS. Upon their return to Earth, the tomato seeds are distributed to thousands of classrooms across the U.S. and Canada so schoolchildren can study how the spacefaring seeds grow compared to seeds that have never left Earth.

