Surveillance Sat Set for Sunday Sunrise SpaceX Blastoff and Landing Apr. 30 - Watch Live

SpaceX Falcon 9 recycled rocket carrying SES-10 telecomsat raised erect atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center as seen from inside the pad ahead of liftoff on 6:27 p.m on 30 Mar 2017 on world's first reflight of an orbit class rocket. Credit: Ken Kremer/Kenkremer.com SpaceX Falcon 9 recycled rocket carrying SES-10 telecomsat raised erect atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center as seen from inside the pad ahead of liftoff on 30 Mar 2017 on world's first reflight of an orbit class rocket, in this file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.