Students sending experiments into space

16 hrs ago

The answers to some questions can only be found in space, but this isn't stopping eight Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School students from getting their results. This month, one student group is preparing to launch their experiment into space and another is analyzing the data from a recently returned container that spent eight weeks on the International Space Station earlier this year, according to Monty Tech chemistry teacher Paula deDiego.

