Student's Genes in Space Test Looks at Effects of Microgravity on Chromosomes

Among a set of experiments due to reach the International Space Station is a high school student's science project looking at how the protective tips on chromosomes are impacted by microgravity. The experiment is among the 7,600 pounds of cargo aboard the Orbital ATK Cygnus freighter that blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Tuesday.

