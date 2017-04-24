SpaceX to launch secretive satellite
The customer for this launch is the National Reconnaissance Office -- a U.S. government agency that develops and maintains spy satellites. The NRO says it surveys potential threats to the United States by tracking terrorists and monitoring the development of nuclear weapons in other countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 21
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC