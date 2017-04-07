SpaceX to attempt launch with used rocket Thursday night
The used Falcon 9 launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:27 p.m. ET on Thursday, returning to an ocean-based barge off the coast of Florida a short while later after successfully deploying a commercial communications satellite for Luxembourg-based firm SES. Success of launch an important step for SpaceX The Falcon 9 booster rocket is the same one used by SpaceX in its April 8, 2016, launch of the CRS-8, the company's eighth cargo resupply mission to the ISS.
