SpaceVR's Satellite Gets Added Funding Boost From HTC
HTC announced during VRLA last Friday that San Francisco-based SpaceVR is the first recipient of its VR For Impact program, giving the fledgling startup an even bigger financial boost as it nears the date when it will launch the first VR satellite into space. SpaceVR's CEO, Ryan Holmes, was on stage at the annual VR conference, and then at HTC's exhibit showing off the actual satellite, which is called the Overview 1. The satellite will embark into space in the latter half of 2017 on a SpaceX mission, according to Holmes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC