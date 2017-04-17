SpaceVR's Satellite Gets Added Funding Boost From HTC

HTC announced during VRLA last Friday that San Francisco-based SpaceVR is the first recipient of its VR For Impact program, giving the fledgling startup an even bigger financial boost as it nears the date when it will launch the first VR satellite into space. SpaceVR's CEO, Ryan Holmes, was on stage at the annual VR conference, and then at HTC's exhibit showing off the actual satellite, which is called the Overview 1. The satellite will embark into space in the latter half of 2017 on a SpaceX mission, according to Holmes.

