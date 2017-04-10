Space Station Trio Touches Down on Ea...

Space Station Trio Touches Down on Earth as NASA's Next Cargo Ship Targets Apr. 18 Blastoff

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Universe Today

Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and Flight Engineers Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, touched down southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 7:20 a.m. EDT April 10, 2017 in their Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft. Photo Credit: Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and Flight Engineers Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, touched down southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 7:20 a.m. EDT April 10, 2017 in their Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar '17 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC