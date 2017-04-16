A Kennedy Space Center-led effort to bolster our understanding of growing plants in space will hitch a ride on an Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday. Space salad? Plant experiment hitching a ride to space station A Kennedy Space Center-led effort to bolster our understanding of growing plants in space will hitch a ride on an Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.