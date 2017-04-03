Space Policy Edition #11 - Big Scienc...

Space Policy Edition #11 - Big Science and a Skinny Budget

Whether it's discovering gravity waves, curing cancer or building a space station, the biggest science challenges increasingly require investments that are beyond what private industry can afford and collaborations that include many nations. Casey, Jason and Mat look at the history of big science and the outlook for future efforts.

