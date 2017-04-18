Secretive X-37B Military Space Plane ...

Secretive X-37B Military Space Plane Marks 700 Days in Orbit

The U.S. Air Force's robotic X-37B space plane has now been circling Earth for 700 days on its latest hush-hush mission. That mission - known as Orbital Test Vehicle 4, or OTV-4 - began on May 20, 2015, with a liftoff atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

