Saturn's moon Enceladus holds - three of four requirements' for life to exist
Life could exist on Saturn's moon Enceladus around hydrothermal vents similar to those found at the bottom of Earth's oceans, scientists believe. The "exciting" discovery was made after the space probe Cassini flew through spray bursting from the moon's cracked icy surface.
