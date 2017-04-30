Russia's New Spaceship Could Be Crewe...

Russia's New Spaceship Could Be Crewed by Robots

Read more: The Motley Fool

Ever since the United States retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011, NASA astronauts have had to hitch rides to the International Space Station in Russian Soyuz spaceships -- paying Russian space agency Roscosmos for the privilege. The plan is for NASA to soon switch over sometime soon to using its own rockets -- built by SpaceX and Boeing United Launch Alliance joint venture -- but it remains an open question when these companies will have their spacecraft ready for use.

