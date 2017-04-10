Russian cosmonaut says he has taken relics of saint to space
" A cosmonaut who has returned to Earth after a mission on the International Space Station says he took a relic of a Russian Orthodox saint with him. Sergei Ryzhikov told Russian news agencies on Wednesday that he would give the tiny relic of St. Serafim of Sarov's body to an Orthodox church in Star City outside Moscow, home to the cosmonaut training center.
