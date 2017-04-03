Russian cosmonaut Grechko dies at 85; made 3 space trips
In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2007 file photo, cosmonaut Georgy Grechko stands in front of a painting showing Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, at the Russian cosmonauts living quarters in northern Moscow, Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Fri
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC