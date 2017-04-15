Russia adds gun slinging to its humanoid space robot's list of helpful skills
Just in time for the rise in global military tensions, Russian officials have released video that's sure to calm fears all around: a death dealing humanoid robot that shoots handguns. Posted to Twitter on Friday by Russia's deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Rogozin, the video shows the country's space robot FEDOR accurately shooting twin pistols in a scene chillingly similar to images from The Terminator.
