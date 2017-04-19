Rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral
An Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft has blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida towards the ISS. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA telecast the launch live.
