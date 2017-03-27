Red Planet versus Dead Planet: Scientists Debate Next Destination for Astronauts in Space
Should the U.S. send humans back to the moon in a 21st-century reboot of the cold warera Apollo program or should the nation go full-throttle and for the gusto, sending crews to all the way to Mars, where none have gone before? U.S. scientists and policy makers have grappled ad nauseam with America's next great otherworldly destination for decades, without making much meaningful progress. Now that it is approaching a half-century since an American - or anyone at all, for that matter - last left low Earth orbit, the debate seems lost in space.
