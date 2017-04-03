Putin Wants Russia To Re-Enter The Sp...

Putin Wants Russia To Re-Enter The Space Race

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia's state-run rocket company will enter the space race among private companies. The Russian space company Roscosmos will likely join the heated space race among U.S. companies, like SpaceX and Blue Origin, which are using reusable rockets to launch satellites into orbit.

Read more at The Daily Caller.

Chicago, IL

