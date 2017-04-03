Putin Wants Russia To Re-Enter The Space Race
A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia's state-run rocket company will enter the space race among private companies. The Russian space company Roscosmos will likely join the heated space race among U.S. companies, like SpaceX and Blue Origin, which are using reusable rockets to launch satellites into orbit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|36 min
|Fair Game
|40
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC