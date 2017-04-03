Orbital ATK Developing New Rocket Fam...

Orbital ATK Developing New Rocket Family to Compete with SpaceX, ULA

15 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

Orbital ATK intends to parlay its extensive solid-fuel booster manufacturing capabilities into a new family of medium- and heavy-lift rockets to compete against United Launch Alliance, SpaceX and other companies for U.S. government and commercial customers. Unlike the situation with some of its competitors, however, Orbital said it must win a follow-on Air Force Launch Services Agreement contract to be able to develop its Next Generation Launch System .



