Ohio Democrats to remember, claim John Glenn
In this May 5, 2012, file photo astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, speaks before a campaign rally for President Barack Obama at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio Democratic Party will air videos remembering Glenn at its annual dinner Saturday, April 22, 2017, according to state party spokeswoman Kirstin Alvanitakis, in a tribute state Democrats hope will help claim the late space hero's legacy of patriotism and public service as part of the party's political brand.
