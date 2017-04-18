New Commercial Crew Vehicles Could Serve As Space Station 'Lifeboats'
New commercial crew spacecraft for the International Space Station will be able to do more than just carry astronauts to the orbiting lab: They will also serve as temporary shelters, or even fly crew home, if there is an emergency in space, according to NASA. Currently, in dangerous situations, such as when a piece of orbital debris threatens the space station , crewmembers take shelter in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
