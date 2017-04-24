NASA's $200M Spacesuit Problem Threatens Its Deep-Space Exploration Plans
A NASA study assessing whether it can add a crew earlier than planned aboard its new Orion deep-space capsule, which would be lofted during the debut flight of the heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket, is still pending, but the astronauts' attire could end up being a showstopper. A government audit released on Wednesday found that a next-generation flight suit known as the Orion Crew Survival System won't be delivered until March 2021, just five months before NASA's internal target launch date for the first crewed test flight of SLS and Orion.
