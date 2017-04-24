NASA spacewalking suits in short supply, report finds
In this Jan. 6, 2017 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson performs a spacewalk during Expedition 50 aboard the International Space Station. According to a report released Wednesday, April 26, 2017, NASA is managing a variety of design and health risks associated with the spacewalking suits used by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|14 min
|CodeTalker
|44
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 21
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC