NASA Showcases First-Ever Live 4K Video Stream from Space on Day Three of 2017 NAB Show

A diverse array of leading industry professionals highlighted the latest advances in streaming, engineering and content creation. The 2017 NAB Show runs through Thursday, April 27. The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration debuted the first-ever live 4K video stream from space during the Super Session "Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood."

Chicago, IL

