NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
NASA has new evidence the most likely places to find life beyond Earth are Jupiter's moon Europa or Saturn's moon Enceladus. In terms of potential habitability, Enceladus particularly has almost all of the key ingredients for life as we know it, researchers said.
