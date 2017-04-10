NASA backs El Segundo researchera s s...

NASA backs El Segundo researchera s space-junk solution, Brane Craft

18 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A senior nanotechnology scientist at The Aerospace Corp. in El Segundo won a second round of NASA funding to build his new space-junk removal concept, officials announced Monday. Dr. Siegfried Janson secured $500,000 to construct his Brane Craft - so named for the membrane-like sheet that makes up most of its ethereal body.

