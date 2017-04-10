NASA Astronaut and 2 Russian Cosmonau...

NASA Astronaut and 2 Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Three astronauts from the International Space Station have successfully landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan - two from Russia and one from the United States. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Russia's Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko touched down at 5:20 p.m. local time Monday after spending 173 days in space.

