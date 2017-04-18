Nanosatellite built by Israeli high-schoolers blasts into space
Participating high school students hold up the Duchifat-2 nanosatellite that was launched into space from the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 18, 2017. A tiny satellite built by Israeli high school students flew Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on its way to study the atmosphere as part of an international research project.
